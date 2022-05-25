NIA files chargesheet against one in Ansarullah case

New Delhi, May 25 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they have filed supplementary chargesheet against one person in the Ansarullah terror module case in Tamil Nadu.

The agency has pressed charges against Divan Mujipeer under the Section 120 B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

During investigation, Divan was found to have conspired with co-accused persons Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Sheik Maitheen, Meeran Ghani and Gulam Nabi Asath at UAE to form an extremist religious group, namely Ansarullah with an intention to establish Islamic rule in India, especially in Tamil Nadu through violent Jihad.

The accused had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes with the intention of waging violent jihad.

They had circulated a magazine named Thozhan for propagating extreme Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and Al Qaeda.

On January 8, 2020, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 11 people in this case.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

