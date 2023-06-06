NIA raids 10 locations in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, June 6 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday conducting raids at ten locations in Punjab and Haryana which are linked to individuals associated with a Khalistani outfit.

The sources said that the raids were going on at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana of those linked with the Khalistan Tiger Force.

"The search operations are being carried out to uncover terrorist plots orchestrated by the Khalistani extremist organisation, gathering funds for terrorist activities, smuggling weapons and explosives across the border," the source said.

As of now the NIA has not made any official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor