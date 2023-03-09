Teachers should have positive mindset for NEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Teachers' should have a positive mindset to implement National Education Policy (NEP). Students should insist on the implementation of NEP in the college,” said Devdutta Joshi, Western Zonal Organising Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He was speaking at the district-level convention of ABVP’s ‘Sankalp 2.0 Yuva Netturvacha’ organised at the ground of Saraswadi Bhuvan College on Thursday.

Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the ceremony. Industrialist Ram Bhogale was the chief guest.

The convention was inaugurated in presence of inaugural ceremony speaker Vithal Kangne, district convener Umakant Panchal, Mahanagar president Dr Yogita Patil, Mahanagar Mantri Rishikesh and head of the convention Ajay Atule. Ram Bhogale said that students should understand NEP.

Vithal Kange said that students should become the support of parents. Making an introductory speech, Umakant Pachanal said that district-level conventions are being held as part of the 75th-year celebration of ABVP across the country to take the NEP to students. Shivshankar Shere conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Yogita Patil proposed a vote of thanks.