NIA raids around 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, NCR

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Sep 12 The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday was carrying out raids at around 50 locations in different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the activities of terrorists and gangsters.

The raids underway were also in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, sources told .

It is learnt that search operations in Punjab were going on at at least 25 locations.

Delhi Police this month invoked stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several gangsters, including those allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala.

They included jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based fugitive Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, and also members of their rival gangs Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil, alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet, alias Budha.

