NIA raids underway in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in multiple places across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-related case involving many militant outfits.

Paramilitary forces are helping the NIA to avoid untoward incidents.

"There are people working for outfits and spreading terror activities. Our crackdown is against them," a source said, adding that a few materials have already been recovered.

Further details are awaited.

