Nigerian woman found dead in her flat in South Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 28 : A Nigerian woman was found dead in her rented flat in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said.

The deceased's body was found wrapped in bedsheets in a box of a double bed.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at Maidan Garhi Police Station at 11:21 AM in which a neighbour of the deceased said that stench was coming out from the flat and there was no response from inside the flat.

The flat was locked from the inside. The police personnel summoned the owner of the flat and a key maker was also brought in, with whose help the police opened the door. The deceased was identified as Obinoze Alexander, said the police.

The flat owner said he rented the apartment to her in December 2021. The investigation is going on in this matter, the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor