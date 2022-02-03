Night curfew extended in Gujarat till Feb 11

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to extend the night curfew in the state till February 11 from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the meeting of the core committee today to review the COVID-19 situation today.

The CMO informed that the committee has decided that the wedding ceremonies held in closed venues in the state can be held with a limit of 150 persons and wedding ceremonies in open spaces can be held with a maximum of 300 people.

Earlier on January 7, the government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

Gujarat reported 7,606 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 13,195 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 63,564.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor