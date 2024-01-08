Night curfew imposed along international border in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Jan 8 Authorities on Monday imposed night curfew along the International Border (IB) in J&K’s Samba district.

Officials said that the decision has been taken to ensure better area domination along the IB by Border Security Force (BSF) troops.

“Night curfew has been imposed to prevent infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones from across the IB," the order issued by DM Samba said.

“No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometre along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hours to 0600 hour during the night,” the order said.

“The decision was taken after a meeting of the district-level standing committee where officials of the BSF suggested the imposition of the night curfew on one kilometre-long strip from the IB enabling their troops to perform their duties more effectively.

“It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” the curfew order issued under section 144 by the DM concerned said.

The order further added that any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually it is being issued ex-parte.

This order shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier.

