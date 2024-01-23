Nine children suffer burns after van touches live wire in UP

Amethi, Jan 23 Nine children suffered burn injuries after they came in contact with an 11,000- Volt live wire during a religious procession in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, said officials on Tuesday.

The district police said the incident happened in the Sangrampur area on Monday evening when the children, aged between nine and 15, were returning home on a DJ van after a 'bhandara' programme at a temple to mark the Ayodhya Prn Pratishtha ceremony.

"Suddenly, they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt line. In total, nine children got burnt. They were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Eight of them are stable and receiving treatment. One child has been referred to a higher centre in Lucknow," Superintendent of Police Elamaran G. said in a video statement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said there was a 'bhandara' in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station. The children were part of a procession that was taken out in the same place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor