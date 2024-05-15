Nine killed in two road accidents in TN

Chennai, May 15 At least nine people were killed in two separate road accidents in Tamil Nadu, said officials on Wednesday.

Five youths died when the car in which they were travelling lost control while trying to save cattle and hit a tree.

The tragedy occurred at Kalpakkam and the five men were returning from Puducherry. Four of the deceased were identified as Ezhumalai, Rajesh, Vignesh and Yuvaraj. The identity of the fifth person was not known.

In another incident, four members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a truck at Madhuramgam in Chennai.

Of the four who lost their lives, one is the driver of the car and three others are members of a family. They were returning to their home after dropping a close relative in Chennai International Airport. Further details are awaited.

