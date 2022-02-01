Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Union Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Union Budget today. She said the Budget aims to lay the path for reforms over the next 25 years. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a ‘zer0 sum Budget.' Now, Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, saying that he should try to “understand” the Budget.Sitharaman further urged the Congress leader to first take care of the states where his party rules, and implement the schemes that have been announced by the BJP-led Centre. “Deaths among cotton farmers are still happening in Punjab. Let him first take care of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and then talk,” she added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a futuristic budget for 2022-23 with "huge emphasis" on every sector.Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.“It was indeed a historic moment to witness! Under inspiring leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, FM Smt @nsitharaman presented a truly futuristic budget. Huge emphasis, in every sector, on scientific technology & innovation.Incentives for #StartUps. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget,” he tweeted.