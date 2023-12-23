Nirmala Sitharaman issues caution to TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin following father’s money remark

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to comments made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, cautioning him to watch his words after his recent father’s money'jibe.

Udhayanidhi had criticized the alleged non-disbursal of funds to Tamil Nadu by the Centre, stating, We are not asking for anyone’s father's money. We are only asking for the share of tax paid by the people of Tamil Nadu. Sitharaman, in her response, urged Udhayanidhi to speak responsibly given his ministerial position and advised him to choose his words carefully as a political leader aspiring for growth. She also emphasized that the recent disbursement of Rs 900 crore to the state during the rain fury was not to be perceived as my father’s money or his father’s money.

He is asking about the father’s money. Is he enjoying the power using the property of his father? Can I ask like that? He was chosen by the people, so aren’t we respecting him for that? It is not feasible in politics to speak about father and mother, Sitaraman said at a press conference, India Today reported.