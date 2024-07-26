Nitin Gadkari Announces Discontinuation of Current Toll System, To Launch Satellite Toll Collection to Reduce Congestion

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Friday that the current toll system will be discontinued in favor of a new satellite-based toll collection system. The move aims to enhance toll collection efficiency and alleviate congestion at toll plazas. The government plans to implement this system soon, marking a significant shift in toll management.

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will implement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)," noting that this system will initially be rolled out at select toll plazas. Speaking to news agency ANI, he elaborated, "We are closing toll plazas, and tolls will now be collected via satellite. Funds will be automatically deducted from your bank account based on the distance traveled, ultimately saving both time and money."

Last month, on June 25, 2024, an international workshop was held to discuss the GNSS-based toll collection system with stakeholders. A Global Expression of Interest (EOI) was submitted on June 7, 2024, inviting extensive participation from industrial partners. The deadline for submitting the EOI was July 22, 2024.

