Nitish cabinet approves 41 proposals aimed at job generation, infrastructure development

Patna, Jan 13 A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held on Tuesday approved 41 proposals aimed at job generation and infrastructure development.

This was the first cabinet meeting of the new year and was attended by all ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The meeting was considered significant as several key decisions were taken to fulfil the promises made by Nitish Kumar and the NDA to the people of Bihar during the 2025 Assembly elections.

Following the formation of the new government, the Nitish Kumar-led administration is preparing a special action plan for jobs and employment.

The cabinet emphasised the filling of vacancies across various departments and attracting private sector investment to generate large-scale employment in the state.

Several decisions related to development schemes and employment generation were approved.

The state cabinet has approved a scheme worth Rs 33.29 crore for the construction of a 220 KV DC transmission line to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply to the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC), Gaya, under the Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited.

It has also been approved for the reorganisation and creation of 694 posts under the Agriculture Department.

This includes 534 posts of Plant Protection Supervisor and 160 posts of Plant Protection Inspector, achieved by surrendering/repatriating 293 sanctioned posts under various designations and creating 293 additional posts under the Bihar Agriculture Subordinate Service (Category-05 – Plant Protection) cadre.

The cabinet has approved the temporary creation of one ex-cadre post of Forest and Environment Advisor for a period of three years.

The post will be filled on a contractual basis by a retired Indian Forest Service or Bihar Forest Service officer to facilitate the speedy resolution of forest and environment-related issues and ensure the timely implementation of departmental projects.

Approval for the identification and reorganisation of 200 sanctioned posts in the office attendant cadre under the Directorate of Fisheries, functioning under the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department, in accordance with the Bihar Office Attendant/Attendant (Special) Recruitment and Service Conditions Rules, 2023.

In another major step, the cabinet has approved the “Bihar Anand Karaj Marriage Registration Rules, 2025”, enabling the registration of marriages solemnised in the Anand Karaj tradition under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909.

In the transport department, the cabinet has approved an amendment to Rule 30 (1)(iv) of the Bihar Motor Vehicle Rules, 1992, reducing the minimum educational qualification for issuing a Conductor License from Class 10 pass to Class 8 pass.

Under the Building Construction department, the cabinet has approved Rs 314.20 crore for the construction of Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai.

The cabinet’s decisions reflect the state government’s focus on employment generation, infrastructure development, administrative reform, and inclusive governance in the initial phase of the new year.

