Nitish Kumar, and 9 Others Elected Unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

In a significant development, all 11 candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council election have secured their positions unopposed, as today marked the final date for nominations. Among the successful candidates are Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, and Santosh Suman. This includes 3 candidates from the BJP, 2 from JD(U), 4 from RJD, 1 from Congress, and 1 from other parties. With no opposing candidates in sight, Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi, and the rest effortlessly clinched their spots in the Legislative Council. Representing a diverse range of political affiliations, including the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, and smaller parties, the elected candidates reflect a varied representation in the Legislative Council.

In a decisive departure from conventional political norms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), traditionally an ally of Nitish Kumar in Bihar politics, has assumed a doinant role for the first time. This strategic shift places the BJP in a leading position within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, marking a significant departure from its previous subordinate status. Following the resolution of a deadlock with Chirag Paswan's faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), this reshuffling has taken place. As per the finalized agreement reported by television channel NDTV, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JD-U) will contest 16 seats, while Chirag Paswan's LJP will vie for five seats. Additionally, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi will each compete for one seat.