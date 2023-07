Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav attends RJD's iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attended Rashtriya Janata Dal's iftar party at former CM Rabri Devi's residence on Sunday.

During Ramzan, people have two main meals - the 'suhoor' or 'sehri' just before dawn and the 'iftar' after sunset.

Earlier on March 18, the Bihar government granted permission to Muslim employees and officials to come to office one hour before the scheduled time and leave office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan, said State General Administration Department.

According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

