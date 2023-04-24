Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Mamta Banerjee with the aim to overthrow BJP from power

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after a brief meeting with her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav today, said that there is "no ego clash" regarding a grand alliance of anti-BJP parties and that it's going to be the people vs BJP in next year's general elections. She claimed she has earlier too said that she has no objection to all like-minded Opposition parties getting together for the big electoral battle.

"I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash (Narayan) ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier, too, that I have no objections. I have always reiterated that BJP should be brought to zero. They have become huge heroes with the help of media, and the fake narratives that they push day-in, day out. All they indulge is in jumlas and goondaism," she said while addressing the media with the two top Bihar leaders by her side. On the proposed one-seat-one-candidate formula floated by Nitish Kumar's party, she said that "if thought, vision, and mission are clear, there will be no issues".Calling it a "very positive discussion", Nitish Kumar said they discussed making all preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development," he said. On a mission to bring together opposition parties who have no love lost for Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier today reached the West Bengal state secretariat in Kolkata to meet Ms Banerjee in his push to forge a grand alliance against the BJP. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are later scheduled to fly to Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.