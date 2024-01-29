Nitish Kumar's Return to NDA Won't Affect I.N.D.I.A Bloc: Jairam Ramesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to rejoin the BJP-led NDA will have "absolutely no impact" on the opposition bloc INDIA, asserted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday.

During an interaction with reporters in Kishanganj amid the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh ridiculed Kumar, stating, Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar. He emphasized that Kumar's realignment with the NDA wouldn't sway the INDIA alliance. This is typical of Nitish Kumar. It is not 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', it is 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar', remarked Ramesh, accusing the prime minister of orchestrating Kumar's betrayal.

Ramesh alleged that the prime minister had a hand in diverting attention from the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', citing the instance of persuading Milind Deora to switch from the Congress. They (BJP) were stressed with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's entry to Bihar. So, they asked the flipping master (referring to Nitish Kumar) to do a flip and he did that, Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed a significant response from the people of Kishanganj upon the yatra's arrival in the district. On Sunday, Kumar took oath as Bihar's chief minister for the ninth time, forming a new government with the BJP after abandoning the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the INDIA bloc, which he had parted ways with less than 18 months ago.