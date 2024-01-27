Nitish was being abused, not respected by allies: JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal

Patna, Jan 27 Amidst speculations that Nitish Kumar is likely to exit ruling Mahagathbandhan and return to BJP-led NDA, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister was being abused and was not respected by his allies.

Mandal, however, said that Kumar will be "finished" if he changes the alliance again.

"Nitish Kumar is our undisputed top leader of the party. Wherever he goes, I follow him. I will stay with him," Mandal said.

When asked whether some JD-U MLAs would go with the Mahagathbandhan, Mandal said that the MLAs of his party are "very strong and will not split".

