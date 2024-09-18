Nityanand Rai slams Lalu Yadav as Delhi court summons him in land-for-job case

New Delhi, Sep 18 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday criticised former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court issued summons to the RJD leader.

He said that it is widely known that the entire Lalu Yadav family took land in exchange for jobs.

"This is common knowledge," he said, adding that the law will take its course based on their actions.

He accused the family of exploiting the poor by taking land from them under the pretext of providing jobs, without delivering on their promises.

"Many poor youths gave up their land and even money but were never given the jobs they were promised," the Union Minister said.

"It is inevitable that the law will catch up with such corrupt leaders," Rai said.

The Union Minister further criticised Lalu Yadav and his family for thinking they were above the law due to their high positions.

"The law is equal for everyone. No matter their rank, anyone who exploits the poor or commits corruption will face justice," he asserted.

Rai also dismissed any notion that Lalu Yadav and his family would be spared punishment for their alleged wrongdoings.

"After committing such scams, should they expect to be welcomed with bouquets?" he asked.

Earlier in the day the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issued summons against the RJD chief and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and others accused in the land-for-job case.

The allegations are related to Lalu Yadav's time as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It is alleged that several people were offered Group-D jobs in various railway zones in exchange for transferring their land to Lalu Yadav's family or a related company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor