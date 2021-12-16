NLU will teach law subjects to Delhi Police officials to improve investigation quality

The Delhi Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Law University (NLU) Delhi to impart training of law subjects to Police officers which will improve the quality of investigation.

"We've signed an MoU with National Law University, Delhi. The NLU faculty will train our officers in law subjects," said Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner.

"It will improve our investigation quality and will also help us to put forward our cases (investigation) in the more precise form before the court of law," added Asthana.

With the aim to strengthen the criminal justice system, the NLU administration feels that this programme will also help the faculty (academicians) to better understand how police works.

"This will involve strengthening the criminal justice system. Police officials will be trained in subjects like How to deal with the investigation, what are landmark cases and how to cooperate with the public. It is beneficial for us also, our academicians will be able to understand about how police system works," said Krishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University.

( With inputs from ANI )

