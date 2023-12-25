No award is bigger than the honour of our sisters and daughters: Bajrang Punia on taking back Padma Shri

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medalist, affirmed on Sunday that he would not reclaim the Padma Shri award he returned to the government until justice is served for the sisters and daughters combating sexual harassment and their offenders. No award is bigger than the honour of our sisters and daughters. We, first need to get justice, said Bajrang Punia.

Bajrang's tweet comes after a major decision in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Punia over the election of an aide of deposed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation. We trust only in God I returned my Padma Shri award for my sisters and daughters; I returned it for their honor and I do not want any honour until they get justice. Jai Hind, tweeted Bajrang.

Shortly after the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh revealed plans to host the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, by the year's end, the decision was made. Also, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as per a source from the ministry. However, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

Earlier, Olympian Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling at an emotional press briefing, claiming that the Centre went back on its word to not install an aide of Brij Bhushan as an office-bearer of the wrestling federation. Later, voicing his misgivings over the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI chief, fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest.

The star wrestlers earlier led a protest by wrestlers who came out against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the WFI constitution. As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of the WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange the holding of senior, junior and sub junior national championships as per UWW rules at places selected by the Executive Committee, the Sports Ministry stated in a release on Sunday.