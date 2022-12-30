No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro stn post 9 pm on New Year's eve
By IANS | Published: December 30, 2022 05:33 PM 2022-12-30T17:33:04+5:30 2022-12-30T17:50:08+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 30 In an effort to manage crowd on New Year's eve, commuters won't be allowed ...
New Delhi, Dec 30 In an effort to manage crowd on New Year's eve, commuters won't be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 p.m. However, passengers will be allowed to enter till the departure of the last train.
A statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read: "To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve (December 31, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train."
The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
The Rajiv Chowk metro station -located on the Blue Line- is the nearest station to Connaught Place area, a hub for party-goers. On occasions like New Year's eve, people gather in huge numbers to celebrate.
The DMRC took to Twitter to share the news 'New Year's Eve update'.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app