No jeans, no T-shirts: This Uttar Pradesh district bans casual outfits for govt staff on duty

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district magistrate's office has banned casual wear for all employees and officers. District magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi, issuing the notice, warned all the government employees that if they are found to violate the dress code, then “action will be taken”. “Government employees and officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside. Earlier also a written order was issued several times for the dress code. They were asked to wear formal attire and not wear jeans and t-shirts in the office,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Administrative officer Shivesh Kumar Gupta hailed the order and said that the “employees should wear formal clothes in the office”.“There is a provision of dress code in advance that the normal dress is worn in the office and this is not a new thing. All the seniors in the office come in formal attire only they never wear jeans. Some of our new colleagues wear jeans and t-shirts sometimes but they have also been instructed and they are also managing this very well,” Gupta told ANI.In the past, several state governments have also taken similar actions regarding the dress code. Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by employees in all government offices during meetings with higher officials.Last year, the Maharashtra government imposed a ban on wearing casuals by employees in the state secretariat and government offices.