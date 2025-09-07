No leader matches PM Modi’s popularity: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi, Sep 7 Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called him ‘not just India's most popular leader but a global icon’.

He asserted that no other leader comes close to PM Modi in terms of popularity, either in India or worldwide.

In an interaction with IANS, Marandi backed former US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, where Trump described PM Modi as a “good friend” and affirmed that their friendship would continue. Marandi said Trump’s statement reflects the strong and special bond between India and the United States, and there's no reason for concern.

Highlighting PM Modi’s massive appeal in a vast and diverse democracy like India — home to over 1.4 billion people of various castes, religions, and languages — Marandi called Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister "historic and unmatched."

“It is rare in any democracy for a leader to secure a third term with such overwhelming popularity,” he said. “Global surveys consistently rank PM Modi among the most popular world leaders. His approval ratings are far ahead of any other leader globally.”

Marandi added that PM Modi’s greatness goes beyond popularity — his decisions and leadership have brought transformational changes to the country. “His actions, not just his image, have earned him the status of a globally respected statesman.”

On the GST rate reduction, Marandi took to the social media platform X to thank PM Modi for slashing the GST on handicrafts and tribal art products from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. He said this move will give a major boost to Jharkhand’s silk industry, empowering weavers and artisans by opening access to national markets.

“This decision will strengthen the state’s economy and support thousands of families involved in traditional crafts,” he added. “It’s a gift to our artisans, giving new life to Jharkhand’s rich handloom and tribal art heritage.”

