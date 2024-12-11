No Link Between Sudden Deaths and COVID-19 Vaccination, Says ICMR Study

Taking the coronavirus vaccine does not increase the risk of sudden death among youth and adults in India. In fact, the coronavirus itself reduces the chances of such death. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has worked to dispel doubts suggesting that the premature deaths of young adults in India over the past few years are linked to COVID-19 vaccination. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda presented the ICMR's study report in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The study involved samples collected from 19 states and union territories. ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology conducted research on healthy individuals aged 18 to 45 who did not have measles. The study aimed to examine the incidence of sudden death that occurred between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023. While the reasons for some of these sudden deaths were unclear, the research focused on 729 recorded instances of sudden death. Additionally, the study revealed that there were 2,916 cases in which survival could have been possible only after a heart attack. The findings suggest a lower likelihood of unexplained sudden death among individuals who had received one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report also identified several factors that could increase the risk of sudden death, such as hospitalization due to COVID-19, a sudden death in the family, excessive alcohol consumption within 48 hours before death, the use of acidic substances, and engaging in intense physical activity (including gym workouts) shortly before death. According to the ICMR report, there is no evidence connecting COVID-19 vaccination with sudden deaths among young adults. Instead, factors such as a history of hospitalization for COVID-19, sudden deaths in the family, and specific lifestyle choices contribute to an increased likelihood of such fatalities, as stated by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

In conjunction with this research, a robust surveillance system called "Adverse Events Following Immunization" (AEFI) has been established to monitor vaccination side effects. Anaphylaxis kits are available at vaccination centers, and individuals are kept under observation for 30 minutes post-vaccination. To raise awareness about AEFI, guidelines have been issued to states to encourage reporting of cases related to lymphadenopathy. The union Health minister also highlighted that the government is utilizing social media to enhance public awareness about these issues.