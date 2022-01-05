No need to panic due to poll rallies, we have enough resources to deal with COVID-19, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that there is no need to panic due to the fear of the spread of COVID-19 infection due to electoral rallies in the forthcoming assembly polls. He added that the country has enough resources to deal with COVID-19.

"There should not be any kind of panic regarding COVID-19. We should plan, take precautions, should try for prevention. There is no need for panic due to the political rallies and fear of the spread of infection because we have enough resources and facilities to fight this battle for the health and well being of the people," he told ANI.

"I think you are making people more troubled by creating panic again and again. Apart from this, the government has so many facilities and resources that any crisis could be resolved," he added.

The Union Minister was reacting to Punjab Health Minister OP Soni's demand to ban political rallies with huge gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases, he alleged that the latter is creating panic among people by demanding a ban.

Meanwhile, reacting to the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) opposition to the Central Government's directive to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, he said, "This is a fake fatwa factory, this is another flurry of it, now I do not know whether it is allergic to the sun or by salutation, only their crude mentality can tell to whom they are allergic to".

"As far as the question is Whether it is Sun or Namaskar, both of them give energy, it is a world-known fact, it is known to everyone that Sun and Namaskar give energy to people, now they are allergic to energy, then that's their problem and that is something they should know," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

