No respite in sight for Kolkata after cloudburst as Met office warns of more rains in next few days

Kolkata, Sep 23 Hours after a midnight cloudburst wreaked havoc in the city, the Met office on Tuesday issued a further rain warning in Kolkata and south Bengal districts as a low pressure area has formed in Bay of Bengal which will bring more heavy rain in the next few days.

Another low pressure area is likely to form on September 25 which will bring unwelcome rain in south Bengal districts and Kolkata during Durga Puja festivities.

"The low pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal and its vicinity intensified on Monday morning. Along with this, there is a cyclonic circulation which extends up to about 5.8 km above sea level and is located in the same place. The system will move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

"Due to its influence, several areas adjacent to South 24 Parganas district and Kolkata have been witnessing heavy rain.

"Due to that low pressure area, a cloudburst occurred in Kolkata which wrecked havoc since last night. Rain will continue to occur throughout the day and tomorrow as well," said an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore.

According to the forecast, there is a strong indication of another low pressure area forming over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Thursday, September 25.

"This low pressure area is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday which is September 26 and intensify into a deep depression.

"Due to this, light to moderate rain and heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over several districts of south Bengal and Kolkata," added the Met department official.

Amid record overnight rainfall due to the cloudburst, Kolkata and its surrounding areas were submerged under knee-deep water on Tuesday, disrupting daily life. Officials reported that at least seven people were electrocuted in the city.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 30.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees above normal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor