No response from Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan to meeting request: MP Cong chief

Bhopal, Oct 17 Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Thursday said he made several requests to meet Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan however the minister's office did not respond.

"For the past few weeks, I have been requesting the Union Agriculture Minister (Chouhan) to meet me. However, I am still waiting for a response," Patwari said, adding that he will keep the latter's door knocking till the government fulfils the promises made to the farmers during the elections.

Addressing a press conference here in Bhopal on Thursday, Patwari informed the state Congress unit will start 'Gain-Khet' yatra to raise farmers' issues.

He said that the preparations for the proposed 'yatra' are underway and the date will be announced soon.

He further alleged that around 40-50 per cent of fertilisers received from the Centre are being given to private parties for black marketing and farmers are being forced to pay hefty amounts.

"He (Chouhan) presents himself as 'kisan ka beta', but the fact that he has always given free hands to black marketers during his tenure as CM," Patwari said.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was accompanied by Patwari during the press conference, said Madhya Pradesh has received merely 4.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) DAP fertilizer against the demand of around 9 lakh metric tonnes (MT).

The former Chief Minister warned that further delay in the supply of DAP fertilizer could severely impact wheat sowing, and urged the state government to provide adequate fertilizers to the farmers.

"Madhya Pradesh is facing a huge shortage of DAP fertilizer. The state has received merely 4.5 lakh MT DAP, which is less than 50 per cent of the total fertilizer required. The next 15 days are very crucial for the farmers," Singh added.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor