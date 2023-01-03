No second Covid-19 booster dose required: Govt sources

As of now no second Covid-19 booster dose is required, said government sources amid an apparent increase in Covid-19 cases.

"First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources.

India's active caseload currently stands at 2,582, with 134 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

As per ministry data, a total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor