"No shame left": Priyanka Chaturvedi slams BJP MP for using abusive language in Parliament

In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, BJP MP from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, verbally abused and used foul language on the record against BSP MP Danish Ali. Bidhuri made these remarks while participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha and began his tirade after stating that “PM Modi was not trying to steal the credit of the scientists.”

"Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to express her discontent with the MP's behaviour. She wrote, “Mullah Aatankwadi Katwa Ugrawadi Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli. No shame left. This is sickening. Will speaker LS take note and take action?”

Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli . No shame left. This is sickening.

Will speaker LS take note and take action?

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used words like 'extremist,' 'pimp,' and 'terrorist,' while verbally abusing BSP MP Danish Ali during his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP even went as far as saying, 'Ye Mulla aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist)' and 'bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside),' despite objections from the Opposition regarding the offensive language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took 'serious note' of the objectionable remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri in the House on Friday and warned him of 'strict action' if such behavior is repeated.