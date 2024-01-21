‘No Stable Construction Work Since Diwali’: Informal Sector Workers Grapple With Job Loss Due to Delhi Pollution

In a bid to combat air pollution in Delhi, the National Capital has imposed a ban on construction works to control dust pollution. Last year, the city experienced its worst air quality, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 348 for the month, the highest since 2018. Consequently, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented, necessitating a complete halt on construction and demolition work, except for essential government projects in Delhi and surrounding areas.

A recent survey conducted by Help Delhi Breathe and Mahila Housing Trust sheds light on the adverse effects of pollution on informal workers, especially those residing near landfill sites in Delhi. These workers face challenges such as heightened exposure to outdoor activities, unfavourable working and living conditions, hazardous work sites, and social discrimination.

Saroj, a 55-year-old construction worker living near the Bakkarwala landfill site, has found herself periodically unemployed for the past three months, particularly since Diwali. For individuals like her, whose primary income source is construction work, the shutdown represents a significant financial setback.

"There has been no stable construction work since October (Diwali), and we have been sitting at home for three months now. The contractor informs us that work will only resume in a few months when the air pollution situation improves," Saroj explained. She highlighted the common health challenges faced by workers living close to and working on construction sites, including fever, cough, cold, and stomach issues due to persistent exposure to pollution.

The informal sector is grappling with a significant blow to livelihoods due to a combination of issues, including extreme cold, air pollution, heat stress, lack of green spaces, waste burning, and open drainage. Approximately 42 per cent of respondents in the survey expressed the opinion that the government should refrain from shutting down polluting companies, emphasizing the importance of preserving jobs.