Noida airport on course to start test flights in March-April

Greater Noida, Jan 16 The construction work of Noida International Airport in Jewar is going as per the timeline and test flights are expected to begin in March-April.

The construction of the terminal building of the airport is nearing completion, while the construction of the runway and air traffic control (ATC) building was already completed a month ago.

According to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), as many as 7,800 people are working day and night to complete the work as soon as possible.

The interior work of the terminal building will start soon and is expected to be completed in the next four months.

It is reported that the Airport Authority has started the installation of reflectors and signage on the runway. Also, equipments and machines are being installed in the ATC building.

