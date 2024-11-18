Noida Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped as Three-Storey Structure Falls in Bahlolpur, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video))

Noida Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped as Three-Storey Structure Falls in Bahlolpur, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video))

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (November 18, 2024): A three-storeyed building collapsed in Bahlolpur village, Noida, on Monday, during excavation work on a nearby plot. A police team quickly arrived at the scene and launched rescue operations.

A video from the site showed a bulldozer clearing debris as emergency personnel, including police and fire units, worked to rescue those trapped.

According to media reports, two people were rescued from the rubble and taken to a hospital for treatment. Several others are feared to be trapped under the debris.

