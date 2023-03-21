North Bengal University Vice Chancellor gets extension for two months

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 21 : The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has reappointed Prof Om Prakash Mishra as Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University for an interim period of two months.

The decision has been taken after the post of VC had been vacant since January following the completion of his tenure.

After taking the charge, Vice Chancellor Prof OP Mishra appointed Prof Amlan Majumder as Finance Officer and Dr Nupur Das as Registrar for the interim period of two months.

Speaking to , Prof Mishra said that all the pending issues of the last 55 days will be addressed within 72 hours.

"Glad to accept the responsibility as interim Vice Chancellor of NBU. My first responsibility was to fulfil the vacant posts of Registrar and finance officer which I have done just now. All pending issues in the last 55 days and the difficulties faced by the university community will be addressed within 72 hours. All VCs like me will play the responsibilities as prescribed by the law," Mishra said.

In September 2022, JU professor Omprakash Mishra was appointed the interim VC of North Bengal University for three months in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested by CBI in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

Mishra's term was extended by one month, which got over on January 25. Since then, the university had been running without a VC for 55 days.

