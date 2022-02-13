Northeast Delhi violence: Court allows to take voice sample of accused Meeran Haider

A Delhi Court on Friday allowed the Delhi Police to take a voice sample of Meeran Haider, an accused in the Delhi violence case.

Haider is an accused in a larger conspiracy case lodged by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and being investigated by Special Cell.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed the application directing Delhi Police that the investigation officer (IO) shall coordinate with the CFSL and fix a time and date for obtaining a voice sample of the accused.

The Court decided the application saying, ''The taking voice sample of an accused is an aspect of the investigation. As such, it does not make the accused witness against himself."

The accused had also appeared through Webex and was also apprised of the proceedings.

It was submitted by the Investigation Officer that accused Meeran Haider was arrested in the present case on 1 April 2020. During the investigation, the mobile phone of the co-accused, Asif Iqbal Tanha was seized and sent to CERT-In for examination.

He further submitted that the data retrieved by the CERT-In was examined and some incriminating audio call recordings have been found. In those recordings accused Meeran Haider was in conversation with Asif Iqbal Tanha. "The voice sample of the accused is relevant, necessary, and desirable to identify and match/compare the voice in audio call recordings," he said.

Investigation Officer had also submitted that the Court had on December 15, 2020, allowed the application to seek a voice sample of Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The Court disposed of the application with certain directions including IO will inform the court about the date and time so that the production warrant of the accused can be issued for CFSL, CBI, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi for the said purpose. The Director CFSL shall get a prepared proposed transcript of the text to be read by the accused and file a report in a sealed cover before this court.

The Court directed the jail authorities to ensure the production of the accused at CFSL on the time and date informed by the IO. The Counsel for the petitioner shall be intimated in advance about the date and time of production of the accused at CFSL. During the process of obtaining the voice sample, the COVID protocol will be complied with.

