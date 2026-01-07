Northeast Frontier Railway: RPF records people-centric, robust performance in December 2025

Guwahati, Jan 7 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) delivered an outstanding, people-centric performance in December 2025, significantly strengthening passenger safety, security enforcement and humanitarian assistance across the zone, railway officials said on Wednesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that through proactive vigilance, swift response and coordinated operations, RPF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, secure and compassionate rail travel.

During the month (December 2025), RPF achieved notable success in protecting passenger belongings by apprehending 17 persons involved in theft cases and recovering 17 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh, which were promptly handed over to the concerned GRP (Government Railway Police). Sharma said that demonstrating exceptional alertness, RPF personnel recently also saved the life of a woman passenger who slipped while boarding a train at Guwahati railway station, preventing a potentially serious mishap.

Humanitarian service remained an important focus of RPF operations, with 36 minor boys and girls and three women rescued during December 2025 and safely handed over to Childline, concerned NGOs and GRP for further care and rehabilitation.

RPF personnel also provided timely assistance to two pregnant women during childbirth at New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Rangiya stations in Assam's Kamrup district, the CPRO said. According to the CPRO, strengthening passenger confidence through enforcement, five persons were arrested for stone pelting on running trains, while Swachhata drives led to the prosecution of 1,722 offenders for littering with fines of about Rs 2.29 lakh.

Overall, 2,669 cases were registered under the Railways Act in December (2025), resulting in the arrest and prosecution of 2,632 offenders and realisation of fines worth approximately Rs 3.36 lakh.

RPF intensified its drive against organised crime and smuggling by arresting five touts with the seizure of 13 railway tickets. Last month (December), a major crackdown on narcotics led to the detection of 32 cases, with recovery of ganja, heroin, brown sugar and cough syrup valued at about Rs 3.16 crore and the arrest of 13 persons.

Separately, 39 cases of illicit liquor smuggling were detected, resulting in the seizure of 2,960 bottles worth around Rs 2.98 lakh. Alongside enforcement, passenger facilitation remained a priority as RPF assisted the Commercial Department in apprehending 325 ticketless travellers and realising fines of Rs 4.85 lakh, prosecuted 293 persons for smoking violations and recovered 118 left behind luggage items worth approximately Rs 26.80 lakh, which were safely returned to passengers.

In support of safe and obstruction free rail operations, RPF extended assistance to the Engineering Department in removing 115 encroachments at various locations. Collectively, these achievements reflect the unwavering dedication of RPF of NFR towards passenger welfare, operational excellence and a safer, cleaner and more secure railway environment for all, the CPRO stated.

