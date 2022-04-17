'Not 5 lakh, but 40 lakh patients died during covid period', Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of negligence

Since the outbreak of covid in India in 2020, millions of people have lost their lives. According to government figures, about five lakh people in India have died due to corona. But, according to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as many as 4 million people in India have died due to corona. Rahul Gandhi took aim at the BJP government on Twitter on Sunday. He claimed that due to the negligence of the government, 4 million people have died in India. He also demanded compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of all the deceased. Rahul Gandhi also shared a screenshot of the New York Times report with his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi says in his tweet, "Modi ji neither speaks the truth nor lets other speak. They still lie that no one died due to oxygen shortage! I had said earlier also - due to the negligence of the government in Covid, not 5 lakh, 40 lakh Indians died. Modiji, fulfill your responsibility and pay Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family.."