Not Mumbai, But This Tamil Nadu Town Tops Extra-Marital Affairs List; Says Report

Cases of infidelity and crime related to that are increasing in recent times. Earlier the extramarital affair was very common thing for big cities but it now commonly seen in small cities and villages as well. Recent data released by Ashley Madison, a global dating platform which is known to cater individuals seeking affairs reveals that Mumbai is not the top 20 most active Indian cities on the platform this year. But Tamil Nadu Kanchipuram is recorded the highest rate of signups across the country.

Yes, it is shocking but true, Mumbai, which is one of the metro cities in India was on second spot in 2024 for having most extramarital affairs has now not in top 20 cities. Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rate of signups across the country. The town was in 17th place last year and now stands at number one. While that’s a rather unexpected winner (if that’s what we are calling it), it is Mumbai’s sharp drop that is raising eyebrows.

According to the user database signed up on Ashley Madison, Central Delhi has retained its second position among the top 20 cities in India for the second consecutive time. The app is receiving a huge response from the Delhi NCR region. Six districts of Delhi - Central Delhi, South West Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and North West Delhi - are in the top 20. Along with this, the districts of Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), which are adjacent to Delhi, are also included in the top 20.

Notably, no city in Maharashtra is in the top 20 in this report. Big metropolises like Mumbai are not in the top 20. But cities like Jaipur, Kamrup and Chandigarh are in the list. Tier-2 cities like Jaipur and Ghaziabad have also surpassed big cities. According to the information given by Ashley Madison, the information in the report is not based only on how many new users have signed up, but this information has been derived by analyzing the daily activity and engagement data of the users.