'Not quitting BJP,' says MoS Rameswar Teli on not getting Lok Sabha ticket

Guwahati, March 11 Although BJP did not give a ticket to Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, he asserted that he feels no displeasure over the party’s decision.

He also set aside rumours of quitting the saffron party. “I am not leaving BJP. There is no chance of such things happening.”

Teli told reporters on Monday: “I am a dedicated worker of BJP. The party will decide my role. There is nothing wrong if the party wants to field another candidate instead of me this time in Dibrugarh.”

Rameswar Teli has been representing Assam's Dibrugarh in Lok Sabha since 2014. He was made a Union Minister of State in 2021.

This time, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. In 2004, he fought elections from the same constituency and became a Lok Sabha MP. However, Sonowal lost to Congress in Dibrugarh in the 2009 general elections. Two years later, he joined BJP.

Meanwhile, Teli also mentioned that he has already spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I had a conversation with the Chief Minister. He told me that the party may give me an organisation role,” the Union Minister of State said.

