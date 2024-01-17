NSA invoked against SP leader for threatening to set UP BJP leader ablaze

Meerut, Jan 17 The Uttar Pradesh Police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Mukesh Siddharth, 62, for his controversial remark against minister of state for energy, Somendra Tomar.

Siddharth, who was sent to district jail in Meerut on January 8, had allegedly threatened to “set the BJP leader ablaze”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, “Siddharth issued certain threats at a public gathering. The NSA was invoked with the district magistrate's approval, considering that his remark could have led to a law-and-order issue in the district.”

The alleged remark was made during a protest by Dalit community outside Meerut DM’s office seeking prompt action against Tomar and MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj, along with others, in another case.

