Nupur Sharma issues apology after suspension over remarks on Prophet Muhammad 



Hours after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate, the leader took to Twitter to issue an apology.She wrote, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings." In another tweet, she requested media houses not to reveal the address of her house. She claimed there is a security threat to her family, hours after the BJP's action against her.

"I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family," she tweeted.

Suspending Nupur Sharma from primary membership, the BJP said its disciplinary committee found her taking contrariarian positions on various matters in violation of the party's constitution. "Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said. The Mumbai police recently registered an FIR against Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Irfan Shaikh, the joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy, alleged Shara had made controversial remarks against the Prophet during a television debate on the Gyanvapi issue. On June 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over Nupur Sharma's remarks. Over three dozen people were injured in stone pelting, including policemen. The police have arrested 29 people in connection with the violence and have booked over 1,000 unidentified rioters.The BJP high command suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over the controversy on Sunday. The party also expelled Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal from primary membership of the party.

