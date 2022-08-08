Odisha: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Cuttack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Cuttack.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited and offered prayers at the Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

After offering prayers at the Shree Lingaraj temple, Union Minister visited the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odia Bazar.

Earlier today, Shah and Pradhan arrived at Bhubaneswar airport. The locals and BJP workers welcomed the duo into the city. People were seen holding banners and placards with pictures of the ministers on them.

The BJP leaders will also attend the 75th-anniversary event of the 'Prajatantra', a well-known Odia newspaper.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister attended the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and held in the national capital.

From farmers' plight to GST revenue, chief Ministers of States raised numerous issues that were discussed during the meeting.

The agenda of the NITI Aayog meeting included crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance.

