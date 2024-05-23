Odisha Assembly polls: With Rs 135cr assets, BJD's Subasini Jena richest candidate in fray in 4th phase

Bhubaneswar, May 23 Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Subasini Jena with assets worth around Rs 135 crore is the richest candidate among all nominees in the fray for the fourth phase of polling for the Odisha Assembly scheduled to be held on June 1.

This was revealed in a report published by the Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) following the analysis of the affidavits of all 394 candidates contesting in 42 Assembly segments under six Parliamentary constituencies -- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur -- of the state.

Voting for the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly segments will be held in the fourth phase of polling on June 1.

As per the report, Subasini Jena, the BJD candidate for Basta Assembly constituency of Balasore district, in her affidavit, declared possessing a total Rs 135 crore that includes immovable and movable assets worth Rs 87,65,11,950 and Rs 47,52,75,534, respectively.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD's candidate for Simulia Assembly constituency, Subasini Sahoo owns assets to the tune of Rs 91.75 crore. She is the second-richest candidate among the nominees of all the political parties as well as those contesting as independent candidates.

Senior Congress leader and party's candidate for Bhandaripokhari Vidhan Sabha seat, Niranjan Patnaik with Rs 86.58 crore is the third richest candidate.

"The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 37 (88 per cent) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD, 30 (71 per cent) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 21 (50 per cent) out of 42 candidates analysed from Congress, 1 (33 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI and 1 (33 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," reads the ADR report.

The report further finds that out of 394 candidates, 96 (24 per cent) candidates have declared having criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As many as 88 candidates have revealed serious criminal cases against them. Similarly, 17 candidates are facing serious criminal charges, including 'attempt to murder'.

