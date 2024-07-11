Odisha: BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Attacks CM Majhi Over Jagannath Rath Yatra Mishaps

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha presented a challenge for the newly formed BJP government. The festival in Puri attracted over two million people, but unfortunate incidents occurred, such as the death of a devotee due to suffocation and the collapse of an idol, causing injuries. These incidents allowed the opposition BJD to criticize the state government. BJD leader Naveen Patnaik wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing deep distress over the mishaps during the festival. He criticized the government's handling of the situation, particularly the incident where the idol fell during a ritual, injuring several people.

Also Read: Stampede-like Situation During Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Leaves Several Injured

In letter BJD member and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote, “The mishap which occurred during Adapa Pahandi of Bada Thakura (Lord Balabhadra) has hurt Jagannath devotees across the globe. I am also deeply hurt. The manner in which Bada Thakura fell on the Charamala (steps of the chariot) was quite heart-wrenching and has never happened in the history of Rath Yatra.” Notably this is the first direct attack on the CM by Patnaik since he took charge as leader of opposition in the state.

Patnaik called for the CM to take responsibility and implement strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The Jagannath Temple committee and senior servitors also expressed concern over the incident and called for accountability and strict action against those responsible.