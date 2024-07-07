Stampede-like Situation During Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Leaves Several Injured

During Odisha's annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday, a stampede-like situation led to several injuries, according to a report from India Today. The incident occurred during the chariot-pulling process, which commenced around 5:20 pm after Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati and his disciples performed rituals at the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

Witnesses reported that one person was critically injured and several others sustained injuries, particularly during the pulling of Lord Balabhadra's chariot, which traditionally starts the procession.

Following the incident, the emergency services were pressed into the service who transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.The Yatra is a major religious event in Odisha. It is attended by thousands of devotees, who gather to seek the divine blessings in Puri.

On July 2, a satsang organised for self proclaimed godman Bhole Baba, overcrowding and security mismanagement of the satsang resulted in the stampede like situation which caused the deaths of 121 people, including women and children.