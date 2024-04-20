Odisha Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7 With Recovery of 5 More Bodies

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2024 12:12 PM2024-04-20T12:12:21+5:302024-04-20T12:14:37+5:30

The death toll in the boat capsize in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district rose to seven with the recovery of five more ...

Odisha Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7 With Recovery of 5 More Bodies | Odisha Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7 With Recovery of 5 More Bodies

Odisha Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7 With Recovery of 5 More Bodies

The death toll in the boat capsize in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district rose to seven with the recovery of five more bodies on Saturday, April 20, reported news agency PTI, quoting an official. Personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services, who launched a search operation immediately after the boat capsized on Friday evening, recovered five more bodies from the Mahanadi River, he said.

Visual From the Site:

Also Read | Odisha: One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes in Jharsuguda.

Rescue Operation Underway:


    
"Five more bodies were recovered from the Hirakud reservoir of the river," the official said. All deceased persons hailed from the Kharseni area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred when around 50 passengers hailing from the neighbouring state returned in the boat after visiting a temple in Patharseni Kuda in Odisha's Bargarh district.

A police officer said the boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district.

Open in app
Tags :odishaBoat capsizeJharsuguda