Odisha Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 7 With Recovery of 5 More Bodies

The death toll in the boat capsize in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district rose to seven with the recovery of five more bodies on Saturday, April 20, reported news agency PTI, quoting an official. Personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services, who launched a search operation immediately after the boat capsized on Friday evening, recovered five more bodies from the Mahanadi River, he said.

Visual From the Site:

STORY | Two killed, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River



READ: https://t.co/TkLKDdvuV8



VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/LEmVz47Dg3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2024

Also Read | Odisha: One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes in Jharsuguda.

Rescue Operation Underway:

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Visuals of rescue and search operation that is underway after a boat capsized in Mahanadi River, yesterday evening.



One dead, 7 missing and 48 people rescued so far. pic.twitter.com/Ha25Tnm2QE — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

"Five more bodies were recovered from the Hirakud reservoir of the river," the official said. All deceased persons hailed from the Kharseni area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred when around 50 passengers hailing from the neighbouring state returned in the boat after visiting a temple in Patharseni Kuda in Odisha's Bargarh district.

A police officer said the boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district.