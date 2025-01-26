Odisha Bus Accident: Two Killed, Several Injured as OSRTC Bus Overturns in Angul District (Watch Video)

Angul, Odisha (January 26, 2025): At least two people were killed and more than 20 sustained serious injuries when an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus overturned in Angul district on Sunday afternoon.

VIDEO | Odisha: Two people were killed, while several others were injured after a OSRTC bus overturned in Angul district earlier today. Further details awaited.



The bus was traveling from Baripada to Angul with 47 passengers when it skidded off the road near Gaham village and overturned. Rescue teams, along with villagers and passers-by, rushed to the scene to assist in recovering victims. Two bodies were retrieved from the overturned bus, and 20 injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Efforts to rescue passengers trapped under the bus were still ongoing as of this report. Authorities suspect the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

A large crowd gathered at the accident site, with some offering assistance to rescue personnel. Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident.