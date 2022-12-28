Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 367 cr for 'empowerment of women in agriculture'

The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved the provision of Rs 367.19 crores for five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27 for implementation of the State Sector Scheme "empowerment of women in agriculture-promotion of entrepreneurship for women SHG", the government said.

"The scheme is introduced with an objective to double the mushroom production across the State through area expansion involving women beneficiaries/WSHGs and to make the state self-sufficient in the production of button mushroom and loose flowers," an official statement said.

"The scheme will ensure sustainable income generation Of women beneficiaries/WSHGs & the state shall emerge as the net exporter of mushroom and high-value flowers over the mission period," it added.

The state Cabinet has also approved the provision of Rs1142.24 crore for four years from 2022-23 to 2025-26 for implementation Of the State Sector Scheme- "Development of Potato, Vegetable and Spices" with the involvement of WSHGs and FPOs.

"The scheme is introduced with the objective to provide financial assistance to the farmers for the cultivation of Potato, Onions, Hybrid vegetables, and Spices in order to make the State self-sufficient in the production Of 5 vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato, Cauliflower & Cabbage) along With an increase in area and production under spices," the statement said.

"It will provide ample scope for employment generation in rural areas and augmentation of the income of the farmers. The present dependency Of the state on other states for Vegetables like potatoes, onions, and seed spices will be brought down and the state will be self-sufficient," it added.

The state Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took as many as 17 major decisions on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

