Odisha CM condoles death of six people in road accident in Balasore

By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 12:52 AM2022-01-23T00:52:38+5:302022-01-23T01:00:03+5:30

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deepest condolences on the death of six people in a road accident in Balasore of Odisha.

"I am saddened to learn that many people were killed in the tragic bus accident in Soro, Balasore. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," Patnaik said in a press statement.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

"Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and directed authorities to ensure the best treatment possible to all who have sustained injuries in the accident," read a statement from CMO.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :CMONaveen Patnaik